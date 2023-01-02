Versor Investments LP Makes New $16.74 Million Investment in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,045,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,738,000. Lakeland Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. 6,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.