Versor Investments LP Purchases 48,471 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 189.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 106,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 191,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 639,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 319,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

USB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. 266,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.