Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,364,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520,000. Sierra Wireless makes up approximately 2.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 3.49% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 143.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.99. 6,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,486. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.