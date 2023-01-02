Versor Investments LP Sells 15,979 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. 33,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

