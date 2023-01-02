Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

