VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.0377

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $501,487.19 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

