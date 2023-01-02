Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 457.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 243,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 1,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,577. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

