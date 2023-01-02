Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,337 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Catalent worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 62.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent
In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Catalent Stock Down 0.6 %
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
See Also
