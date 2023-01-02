Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,337 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Catalent worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 62.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. 60,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $129.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.