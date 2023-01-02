Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 3,125 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 178,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.01. 176,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

