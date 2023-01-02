Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.84. 69,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.