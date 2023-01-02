Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $24,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 360,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.75. 35,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

