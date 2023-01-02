Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $17.68 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

TSM stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 474,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925,188. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

