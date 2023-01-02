Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $353.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

