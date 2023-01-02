Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $23.04 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,549. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

