Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $27.84 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.6% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,675. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average of $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

