Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.15. 147,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,815. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

