Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CSX by 47.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 67,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 302,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $5,796,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,443,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 31.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $30.98. 393,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,892,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

