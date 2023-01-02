Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.84. 66,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

