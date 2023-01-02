Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 183,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

