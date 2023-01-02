Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $25.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Vontier by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.