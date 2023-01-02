VRES Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, VRES has traded down 68.1% against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $541.33 million and approximately $458.01 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.18022583 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,912.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

