Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00017429 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $79.28 million and $8.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.76391123 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,389,966.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

