Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Trimmed by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 3.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vulcan Materials worth $106,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.