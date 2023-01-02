Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

