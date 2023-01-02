WAX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $99.00 million and $3.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,329,950,828 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,329,746,387.7452664 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04182041 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,260,964.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

