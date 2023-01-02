Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Equal Weight

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.21. 19,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,739. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 50.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

