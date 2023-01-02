WEMIX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.31 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $90.31 million and approximately $703,353.17 worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 968,644,020 coins and its circulating supply is 249,893,422 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 968,600,819.9626642 with 247,350,823.11649168 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.35986142 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $586,481.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

