WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,616 shares in the company, valued at $594,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $34,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,616 shares in the company, valued at $594,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,383 shares of company stock valued at $153,147 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in WM Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Trading Up 8.6 %

WM Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.01. 17,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,239. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $147.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

