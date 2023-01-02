Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workday and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 8.37 $29.37 million ($1.24) -134.94 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 0.70 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Workday has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workday and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 9 20 0 2.69 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $214.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86% Integrated Ventures -52.00% -25.03% -16.73%

Summary

Workday beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

