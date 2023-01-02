WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $435.46 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $435.46 million and approximately $0.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.56 or 0.01486336 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008800 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017810 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034652 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.01733747 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04351549 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

