Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,957.81

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $42.99 million and $13,957.81 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,173,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,983,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,101,269 with 1,715,911,508 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02508906 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,898.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

