XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
XOMA Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of XOMAO opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. XOMA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.81.
About XOMA
