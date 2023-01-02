XRP (XRP) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion and $1.22 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002953 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007810 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00465195 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.83 or 0.02929471 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
