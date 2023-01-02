Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 407,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%.

Insider Transactions at Xtant Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

In other news, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,557,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,225.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,557,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,225.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 2,264,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,343.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xtant Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.