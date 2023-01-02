yearn.finance (YFI) Hits Market Cap of $192.66 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,258.54 or 0.31416052 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $192.66 million and $13.78 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00465077 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.24 or 0.02899387 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.84 or 0.29761153 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.