ZClassic Price Hits $0.0383 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $355,457.69 and approximately $20.26 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00227833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

