Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,092. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

