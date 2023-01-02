Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

PBH opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

