Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,172 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.