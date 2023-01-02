Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.79 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

