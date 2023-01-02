Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,879 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average is $161.70.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

