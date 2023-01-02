Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Palomar accounts for about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.02 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $788,560. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.