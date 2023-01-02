Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $5,524,933. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.