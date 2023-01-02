Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Chart Industries worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Shares of GTLS opened at $115.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

