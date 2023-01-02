Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Target by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,586,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,445,000 after buying an additional 148,094 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

