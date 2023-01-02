Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 11,810 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after acquiring an additional 394,053 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

