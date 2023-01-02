Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $106.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

