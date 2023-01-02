Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Matador Resources worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

MTDR opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

