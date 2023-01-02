Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 32.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 103.0% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.74 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

