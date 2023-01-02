Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $111.90. 79,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

